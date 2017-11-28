Nominations open for Thames Valley Hospitality Awards

Nominations are now open for the inaugural Thames Valley Hospitality Awards.

The awards launched last month at the Hilton Reading, with guests from across the hospitality sector in the Thames Valley.

Managers from hotels across the Thames Valley, including Heathrow, as well as sponsors and Sir John Madejski listened as co-host of the awards dinner, former Reading FC star Ady Williams, welcomed them to the event and officially declared the awards open.

The categories so far are: Hotel of Year, B&B/Guesthouse of Year, Bar of Year, Restaurant of Year, Hotel Manager of Year, Front-of-house Star, Back-of-house Star, Warm Welcome, Best Breakfast and Apprentice of Year.

Sponsors so far are national drinks wholesaler Matthew Clark, independent hospitality provider BaxterStorey, Cream Design, Cherubs Floral Design and Hilton Reading.

Co-organiser Hilary Scott said: “With more than 30,000 people working in the hospitality sector in the Thames Valley, which makes around 6% of jobs in the Thames Valley, we felt the time was right to honour those front and back of house in hotels, as well as pubs and restaurants.

“We are absolutely delighted to have two huge names in the hospitality sector on board – thank you Matthew Clark and BaxterStorey. And if anyone else would like to join them please let us know as we still have categories available.”

The website has launched, as well as the nomination process. Simply go to tvhawards.co.uk and click the nominate button at the top and fill in the form.

After the judging in January, the gala awards dinner will be on Sunday, February 11, and all shortlisted nominees will be invited.

Hosts are Royals legend and BBC Berkshire reporter Ady Williams, Michelin-starred chef Daniel Galmiche, who was also at the launch, and actor and comedienne Sam Rogers.