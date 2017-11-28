Funky wellies

AN independent children’s wellies boutique has been launched in Eastbury.

Cayole was founded in Poland seven years ago by a mother who just couldn’t find a Wellington boot she liked for her son, and part of his name was Cay – so Cayole was born.

Judy Smith and Kevin McCarthy bought the business in January.

Cayole’s funky mouse design wellies are definitely not only for a rainy day and are made to keep your little one’s feet warm and dry.

Their style and range of colours will definitely stand your child out from the crowd.

See all the current designs at www.cayole.co.uk

Cayole would also like to hear from retailers too – email office@wellies4kids.co.uk or all 07955 812165.