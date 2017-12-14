Celebrating marvellous macarons

The Real Macaron Company, based in Newtown Road, Newbury, celebrated its third anniversary on Saturday, November 18, with a Macaron Day.

Owner Bex Bright said: “The event went really well.

“The weather went against us but it was great to celebrate our third year of being open.”

There was a range of children’s activities, demonstrations and competitions, including a ‘guess how many macarons have been baked in the last year’ competition.

Mrs Bright added: “Coming up over the next three years we will have more of the same, baking great macarons.

“In the more short-term, we will be at lots of Christmas fairs and charity events.”