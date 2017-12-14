go

Celebrating marvellous macarons

Three years of the Real Macaron Company

Celebrating marvellous macarons

Customers and staff at the Real Macaron Company

The Real Macaron Company, based in Newtown Road, Newbury, celebrated its third anniversary on Saturday, November 18, with a Macaron Day. 

Owner Bex Bright said: “The event went really well.

“The weather went against us but it was great to celebrate our third year of being open.”

There was a range of children’s activities, demonstrations and competitions, including a ‘guess how many macarons have been baked in the last year’ competition.

Mrs Bright added: “Coming up over the next three years we will have more of the same, baking great macarons.

“In the more short-term, we will be at lots of Christmas fairs and charity events.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Murder investigation launched in Thatcham

Murder investigation launched in Thatcham

Man charged in connection with murder of Thatcham woman

Man charged in connection with murder in Thatcham

Appeal to find missing Thatcham man

Appeal to find missing Thatcham man

Breaking news: Former Newbury policeman Shane Cooke dies

Breaking news: Former Newbury policeman Shane Cooke dies

Business

Celebrating marvellous macarons
Business

Celebrating marvellous macarons

Three years of the Real Macaron Company

 
Andrew Egan
Business

Gig economy and Uber drivers

Legal Review with Charles Lucas & Marshall

 
Business

'Don't let things stop you doing what you dream of'

 
News

Protecting keyless cars from thieves

3comments

 
Business

New member of the team at Morse Webb Architects

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33