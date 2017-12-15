Racing yards a win-win for jobs and road safety

Two new racing yards in Upper Lambourn will be a boost for both jobs and road safety, as well as providing more modern facilities in the area.

The schemes for the neighbouring yards beside the B4000 and just to the north of Malt Shovel Lane have now gained permission from West Berkshire Council planners, after receiving backing from the parish council and The Jockey Club.

One uses existing buildings and the other is a new-build on a greenfield site.

“There’s tremendous pressure on yard facilities and staff housing in Upper Lambourn following The Jockey Club’s investment in the Mandown Gallops, now a major attraction to trainers, which has boosted demand for stabling,” said James Fraser, a partner at BCM Rural Property Specialists, which designed the two schemes.

“But road safety and accommodation issues needed to be addressed and, while these two adjoining 40 stable yards have potential to bring up to 80 new horses to the village, the full housing provision within each, including a purpose-built eight single-bedroom hostel unit, means staff will be able to live on site, instead of increasing pressure on local housing stock.

“This was seen as an essential element of the schemes, but another local issue it addresses is the walking of horses along the B4000.

“To alleviate this road safety issue, a horse walkway has been designed into the plans, keeping horses off the carriageway until they reach a crossing point; allowing them direct access into the village and then up to the gallops, making it safer for horses, staff and road users alike.

“As a result, the two yards bring major job opportunities, with the associated boost for the local economy, without detriment to the existing community.

“I see it as a real win-win solution for Upper Lambourn and the racing industry.”