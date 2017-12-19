Law firm chairman retires after 34 years

Nick Gross, chairman and corporate partner at South of England law firm Coffin Mew, which has offices in Newbury, is to retire in April 2018 after 34 years at the helm.

A strategic, structured and careful handover process has already begun with a team of partners preparing to take over his duties.

This includes Nick Leavey, head of commercial property at the firm, who will become the new chairman.

Mr Gross said: “Since I joined Coffin Mew 34 years ago, the legal landscape has changed due to relentless regulation, increasing client demands and stiff competition.

“Despite this, Coffin Mew has come a long way, recently merging with Charles Lucas & Marshall to create a £15m legal business across eight locations with more than 220 employees.

“This makes it one of the largest law firms in the central South region.

“However, some things have stayed the same – the friendship and loyalty of people in the firm, their commitment to succeed and our pride in the service we provide to clients.

“Coffin Mew is in my DNA and I leave behind a thriving, ambitious team – one that will build on the merger and continue to attract high-quality clients.”

In January, Coffin Mew merged with Charles Lucas Marshall, based in Bartholomew Street, Newbury.