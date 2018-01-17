Belvoir boss Tim Hughes buys Regent Lettings agency

INDEPENDENT letting agency Regent Lettings Limited was acquired by Tim Hughes of Belvoir in September.

Following a handover period, former owners Graeme and Gill Leech continue to own Regent Block Management in Newbury, where it remains business as usual.

And they plan to spend more time in the New Forest, Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire where they have family and other business interests, including a holiday let property, which they have recently developed.

Mr and Mrs Leech would also like to thank all of their clients and customers, not only for their business over the last 10 years, but also for their friendship which they hope will continue, in many instances away from the property lettings arena.

Mr Hughes opened Belvoir Lettings in 2014, after leaving the Army and a short spell working for charity.

His aim was to provide a level of service to landlords that he had not been able to find when buying and renting out his own buy-to-let property in Reading.

Belvoir Newbury has been growing quickly, and Mr Hughes says he is looking forward to continuing the same standard of service that clients and customers came to expect from Mr and Mrs Leech and their team.

Mr Leech said: “When Tim approached us to see if we would be interested in selling, we had to think about it, but after some considerable thought, as we now have several different business interests, felt that our team and clients may benefit from new leadership who were fully focussed on one business.

“Following a number of discussions, we felt that Tim would be the right person to be at the helm, embrace the portfolio that we have built up and continue to look after our clients going forward, with their terms and conditions of business remaining unchanged.

“Once again, we would like to thank all of our landlord clients, some of whom have been with us since day one, and we value the relationships that we have built up over the years.

“It is not therefore surprising that while, in one sense, we leave our clients with a heavy heart, we would not have sold

if we didn’t feel that Tim had the same ethics, morals and fibre as us, not only to look after the business that we have built over many long days with many fantastic, long-standing clients.

“Tim also plans to drive the business forward, which is vital, and we very much hope that with our clients’ support this will enable Tim and his Belvoir franchise to expand and flourish in Newbury in the years ahead.

“We wish Tim, his team and our former clients and customers a very happy and prosperous New Year.”