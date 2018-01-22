go

Berkshire to pilot new government skills initiative

Area has a key role to play in improving skills and learning

Berkshire to pilot new government skills initiative

Thames Valley Berkshire has a key role to play in a scheme announced at the DfE Skills Summit in November, which aims to improve skills and learning.

The Government announced seven pilot Skills Advisory Panels in Thames Valley Berkshire, Greater Lincolnshire, the West Midlands, Greater Manchester, Lancashire, Leeds, and Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.

It recognises that areas are already involved in a range of activities to ensure that local training provision meets the needs of employers, and the seven Skills Advisory Panels will support this activity.

The panels will be embedded within Local Enterprise Partnerships (LEPs) and will bring together employers and education, with the support of the Department for Education, with the aim of ensuring that there is local influence at national level.

Further education lead and Thames Valley Berkshire LEP director Campbell Christie said: “The LEP’s involvement in the first DfE Skills Summit marked a welcome step forward in the partnership between government and business, which the Education Secretary referred to as a ‘key vehicle to help deliver a skills revolution’.

“Business-led LEPs are playing a key part in that.

“We have invested Local Growth Funds in skills capital projects to respond to evidence of need and will have a leading role in developing local industrial strategies.

“The Government announced seven pilot Skills Advisory Panels, which will be embedded within the LEPs and bring together employers and education.

“We are thrilled to be taking part in this pilot.

“It’s great news that government has recognised our work locally.

“Ensuring that skills providers are training the talent needed to build a Britain fit for the future is a key priority for business and an essential foundation of productivity, which is central to our economic well-being.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Wolf escapes in Beenham after howling winds cause damage to sanctuary

Wolf escapes in Beenham after howling winds cause damage to sanctuary

Escaped wolf from Beenham captured

Escaped wolf from Beenham captured

Horses killed by HGVs on motorway near Hungerford

Horses killed by HGVs on motorway near Hungerford

Man left shaken after bones were broken in Newbury assault

Man left shaken after bones were broken in assault

Business

James Fraser from BCM
Business

Racing yards a win-win for jobs and road safety

Two new facilities have 'boosted demand for stabling'

 
Promoting careers in construction industry
Business

Promoting careers in construction industry

David Wilson Homes targets attendees at Newbury College work fair

 
News

St Bart's old boys return to reveal secrets of their success

 
Business

Exit strategies for businesses

 
Business

An Honest love of local produce

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33