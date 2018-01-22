Berkshire to pilot new government skills initiative

Thames Valley Berkshire has a key role to play in a scheme announced at the DfE Skills Summit in November, which aims to improve skills and learning.

The Government announced seven pilot Skills Advisory Panels in Thames Valley Berkshire, Greater Lincolnshire, the West Midlands, Greater Manchester, Lancashire, Leeds, and Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.

It recognises that areas are already involved in a range of activities to ensure that local training provision meets the needs of employers, and the seven Skills Advisory Panels will support this activity.

The panels will be embedded within Local Enterprise Partnerships (LEPs) and will bring together employers and education, with the support of the Department for Education, with the aim of ensuring that there is local influence at national level.

Further education lead and Thames Valley Berkshire LEP director Campbell Christie said: “The LEP’s involvement in the first DfE Skills Summit marked a welcome step forward in the partnership between government and business, which the Education Secretary referred to as a ‘key vehicle to help deliver a skills revolution’.

“Business-led LEPs are playing a key part in that.

“We have invested Local Growth Funds in skills capital projects to respond to evidence of need and will have a leading role in developing local industrial strategies.

“The Government announced seven pilot Skills Advisory Panels, which will be embedded within the LEPs and bring together employers and education.

“We are thrilled to be taking part in this pilot.

“It’s great news that government has recognised our work locally.

“Ensuring that skills providers are training the talent needed to build a Britain fit for the future is a key priority for business and an essential foundation of productivity, which is central to our economic well-being.”