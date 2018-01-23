go

A new year with new vigour

But make sure your goals are achievable, says Romilla Arber

Reporter:

THE beginning of the year is traditionally a time to make personal resolutions and promises which are more often than not broken by February.

When running a business though, it is vital not to give oneself unrealistic goals that stand a chance of being broken.

This is not only a bad message to send to staff and customers, but also poor self-motivation.

With Brexit looming over all businesses, it is certainly a difficult time to plan ahead and the worry of a slowdown is also an anxiety that colours the decisions to be made in the year to come.

I for one am determined to stay positive in the face of uncertainty and not to veer from the path that we have agreed as a business to follow, and in this respect I cannot praise loudly enough the virtue of having a management strategy in place for all businesses, whatever their size.

At Honesty, we sat down with a management strategist many months ago and she helped us to focus our minds on our goals.

The meetings were intensive, but highly rewarding.

They involved a huge amount of honesty and trust between the participants so that everyone could feel free to voice their concerns, ideas and hopes for the future.

It takes a talented management consultant to pick through the meat and bones of a business to find the essence of what makes that business tick and it is only once this was done could we work towards a strategy for the future.

I would suggest that such a task is essential for all businesses, whatever the size, so make your resolution to make that phone call to a management strategy consultant.

It is definitely worth the investment.

Business

