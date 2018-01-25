go

Marie rejoins solicitor

Gardner Leader's latest appointment is its 22nd newly-created position this year

Marie Verney, senior associate at Gardner Leader

Solicitor Gardner Leader, has appointed Marie Verney as a senior associate to its fast-growing team – its 22nd newly-created position this year.

In just six years, staff numbers at Gardner Leader have doubled to 125, including 15 partners, while turnover is approaching £7m by the end of 2017, double that of 2011-12.

Based at Gardner Leader’s Newbury and Thatcham offices, Marie has joined the firm’s inheritance protection team, where she will advise clients on all aspects of inheritance tax planning, will drafting, asset protection, probate, powers of attorney and trust administration.

The appointment comes as a return to Gardner Leader for her. After originally completing her first legal training with the firm, she then joined another local company, gaining a further 15 years’ experience, most recently as a senior associate.

She is a full member of STEP, the Society for Trust and Estate Practitioners.

She lives in Newbury and is involved in a number of local charities.

She said: “While it was a big decision to return to Gardner Leader after so many years at my previous firm, it’s also great to come back to some familiar faces and to really see how much the business has grown.”

Gardner Leader managing partner Derek Rodgers said: “It’s great to welcome Marie back to the firm in her senior role, having gained a wide range of inheritance experience in the interim.

“We’ve had another fantastic year of business and are proud to have created a total of 22 new jobs across our three offices in Newbury, Thatcham and Maidenhead in the past 12 months.”

