go

Walking to combat office inactivity

Pamber Heath business woman is encouraging people to embrace the great outdoors

Walking to combat office inactivity

Corrine Thomas

A PAMBER Heath businesswoman is inviting people to embrace the great outdoors every month as an antidote to the stresses of modern life.

Corrine Thomas is inviting people of all ages to her Fresh Air Fridays sessions – a new movement that aims to encourage people to step away from their computers and out into the fresh air.

A sedentary lifestyle can increase the chances of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes and some cancers.

The idea of the group is to combine walking, wellbeing and mindfulness in a three-hour session, no matter what the weather.

Fresh Air Fridays take place across the whole of the UK and the North Hampshire sessions are twice a month; one on a Friday around Pamber Heath and Silchester with a second on a Saturday, along the Basingstoke Canal near
Hook.

The first Fresh Air Fridays session is free and subsequent events cost £25 or £250 for the year.

For more information, click on to www.freshairfridays. co.uk/corrine-thomas/

The next dates are Friday, January 12, Saturday, January 13, Friday, February 9, and Saturday, February 24.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Newbury man admits killing his five-month-old son

Newbury man admits killing his five-month-old son

Two West Berkshire schools ranked "well below average" at GCSE level

Two West Berkshire secondary schools ranked "well below average"

Mystery mum wins support for fake speed camera

Mystery mum wins support for fake speed cam

Caught red-handed with drugs in car

Danny Heap

Business

House of Fisher hailed the best
Business

House of Fisher hailed the best

Serviced apartment provider wins top SME accolade

 
Walking to combat office inactivity
Business

Walking to help combat that office inactivity

Pamber Heath business woman is helping people to embrace the great outdoors

 
Business

Marie rejoins solicitor

 
Business

Are you in a row with your neighbour over a boundary?

 
Business

A new year with new vigour

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33