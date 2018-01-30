Walking to combat office inactivity

A PAMBER Heath businesswoman is inviting people to embrace the great outdoors every month as an antidote to the stresses of modern life.

Corrine Thomas is inviting people of all ages to her Fresh Air Fridays sessions – a new movement that aims to encourage people to step away from their computers and out into the fresh air.

A sedentary lifestyle can increase the chances of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes and some cancers.

The idea of the group is to combine walking, wellbeing and mindfulness in a three-hour session, no matter what the weather.

Fresh Air Fridays take place across the whole of the UK and the North Hampshire sessions are twice a month; one on a Friday around Pamber Heath and Silchester with a second on a Saturday, along the Basingstoke Canal near

Hook.

The first Fresh Air Fridays session is free and subsequent events cost £25 or £250 for the year.

For more information, click on to www.freshairfridays. co.uk/corrine-thomas/

The next dates are Friday, January 12, Saturday, January 13, Friday, February 9, and Saturday, February 24.