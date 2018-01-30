House of Fisher hailed the best

A ‘professional approach’ and ‘highly-effective team structure’ have helped a local business win a key industry award.

Serviced apartment provider House of Fisher, part of Theale-based property business TA Fisher, picked up the SME Business of the Year Award at the Association of Serviced Apartment Providers (ASAP) global awards at a gala in London.

The award was judged by a panel of five external judges, made up from industry leaders and key influencers in the wider hospitality sector.

The judging criteria focused on having:

A sound business plan and sales/marketing strategy

Strong management and leadership skills

Clear USPs within the product/service offering

Exceptional customer satisfaction levels

Solid financial performance (provision of two years audited accounts)

ASAP chief executive James Foice said: “Very many congratulations to House of Fisher winning our Serviced Apartment SME Business of the Year Award.

“The House of Fisher entry showed a highly-professional approach as well as a demonstrable and highly-effective team structure.

“This, together with strong business development and growth with clearly identified USPs, has produced excellent results and growth over the past 12 months.

“Altogether a wonderful example of SME best practice for our sector.

“Very well done to Trine Oestergaard, managing director, and her whole team.”

Trine Oestergaard said after winning the award: “This award recognises the hard work of our team and their fantastic achievements over the last few years.

“We have implemented, developed and improved so many things and the team has been great at accepting change and shown great flexibility; we really are a well-oiled machine now.

“I firmly believe this puts us at the forefront of the business and cements our status as market leaders in the Thames Valley area.”

Finance director Duncan Mayes said: “I couldn’t be prouder of the team and would like to thank everyone who has contributed to House of Fisher winning the ASAP Serviced Apartment SME Business of the Year Award.”