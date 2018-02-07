Newbury Building Society is a finalist at this year's British Bank Awards

Newbury Building Society has been confirmed as a finalist at this year’s British Bank Awards in the Best Mortgage Provider and Best Savings Provider categories.

After more than 20,000 votes for over 140 firms during the shortlisting period, the society is nominated alongside some of the UK’s largest financial providers, including:

Best Mortgage Provider: Darlington Building Society, Halifax, Nationwide Building Society, NatWest and Virgin Money.

Best Savings Provider: Close Brothers Savings, Darlington Building Society, Dudley Building Society, Shepherds Friendly, Vernon Building Society and Virgin Money.

Now in its fourth year, the British Bank Awards aims to find the best financial products, hottest innovation, and the most trusted financial brands, voted wholly by UK consumers.

It has been designed to celebrate the most customer-centric financial service firms and recognise great customer service.

Newbury Building Society marketing and communications manager Emma Simms said: “We are delighted to be shortlisted for both the mortgage and savings categories.

“We take great pride in ensuring our products are of value to our members, and the overall customer service delivered is second-to-none.

“We would like to sincerely thank those who have taken the time to vote to get us to this point.

“If you have received great customer service in one of our 10 branches, online or on the telephone, it’s not too late to vote for us.”

The awards are run by Smart Money People, the UK’s largest consumer review platform focused on financial services.

Smart Money People founder Mike Fotis said: “With a more competitive financial services landscape emerging every day, we use the British Bank Awards to celebrate the firms that are working hard to deliver great products and services to their customers.”

You can cast you vote online at www.britishbankawards.co.uk and voting will close at midnight on February 11.

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony at the Grand Connaught Rooms, Covent Garden, London, on March 15.