Planning and design firm appoints new directors

A firm of town planners, architects and urban designers based in Berkshire and Hampshire has appointed two new directors.

Pro Vision has promoted James Iles and Katherine Miles, both RTPI chartered town planners, to planning directors.

The company, which has offices in Old Bath Road, Newbury, and Ampfield, provides a range of services, from master and strategic planning to appeals, building design, ecology, heritage and landscape.

Managing director Steven Smallman said: “We are delighted to announce these promotions.

“Katherine and James have both made significant contributions to Pro Vision since they joined us.

“They are both experienced and talented planners and will help to build Pro Vision’s growing reputation for providing our clients with market leading advice and services.”

Ms Miles joined Pro Vision as a senior planner in 2014 and was promoted to associate director within nine months.

During her time at the multi-disciplinary firm, she has worked with a variety of clients from private land owners to house-builders and strategic land promoters.

She was previously employed as a senior planning officer at Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council for eight years and at a commercial planning practice in Guildford for two years.

The planning director has an MSc in town and country planning and a BA (hons) in town planning.

Since 2012, she has helped mentor students in real estate at the Henley Business School at the University of Reading.

The 37-year-old said: “It’s an exciting time to be a town planner and an exciting time to be at Pro Vision.

“I am looking forward to making a positive difference both in terms of the continued growth of the company, and leveraging from past experience to deliver positive results for our clients.”

Mr Iles, who has been at Pro Vision since 2016, has worked in both public and private practice across residential, commercial and mixed use development schemes.

Earlier in his career, he gained valuable experience as a planning officer for Test Valley Council, Salisbury District Council and Torbay Council.

Before joining Pro Vision as an associate director, he worked for a commercial practice in Bournmouth for eight years.

Mr Iles holds an MA in town and country planning, an MSc in environmental studies and a BSc in geography.

The 40-year-old said: “It’s exciting to be given this opportunity to contribute to the continued success and evolution of the practice, particularly during these very interesting and challenging times when our enthusiasm and vision for successful development is perhaps more vital then ever.”