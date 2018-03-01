go

New finance and operations director at Q Associates

Plans in place to focus on organic growth this financial year

Darren Maynard, Q Associates new finance and operations director

Darren Maynard, Q Associates new finance and operations director

Q Associates has appointed Darren Maynard as its new finance and operations director.

Mr Maynard previous worked as credit director for UK/EMEA at Avnet Technology Solutions and TechData for more than seven years.

He said: “I am highly excited to join Q and look forward to working with them as the business continues to develop.

“With my financial and operational experience within the IT sector, my plan is to focus on organic growth this financial year and beyond.”

Managing director David Cue said: “I am delighted to welcome Darren to Q Associates.

“Darren brings with him a wealth of relevant experience.

“The board and I look forward to working with him as we continue to develop our specialist IT services business.”

Q Associates is an award-winning IT infrastructure and data management specialist based in Langley Business Court, World’s End, Beedon.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Dead horse found tied to a tree by the road

Dead horse found tied to a tree by the road

Man arrested after a woman is raped in Newbury

Man arrested after a woman is raped in Newbury

List of West Berkshire schools closed today

List of West Berkshire schools closed today

A34 closed in both directions after accident at Tot Hill

A34 closed in both directions after accident at Tot Hill

Business

Darren Maynard, Q Associates new finance and operations director
Business

New finance and operations director at Q Associates

Plans in place to focus on organic growth this financial year

 
Richard Mead, senior associate in the Inheritance Protection Team at Gardner Leader
Business

Reducing your Inheritance Tax bill – gifts from income

Legal Question Time with Gardner Leader

 
Business

Planning for possible future ill health

 
Business

'It took 90 years to reach first £1m, but less than a week to achieve the last'

 
Business

PBA Accountants founder Clive Adolph retires

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33