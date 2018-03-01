New finance and operations director at Q Associates

Q Associates has appointed Darren Maynard as its new finance and operations director.

Mr Maynard previous worked as credit director for UK/EMEA at Avnet Technology Solutions and TechData for more than seven years.

He said: “I am highly excited to join Q and look forward to working with them as the business continues to develop.

“With my financial and operational experience within the IT sector, my plan is to focus on organic growth this financial year and beyond.”

Managing director David Cue said: “I am delighted to welcome Darren to Q Associates.

“Darren brings with him a wealth of relevant experience.

“The board and I look forward to working with him as we continue to develop our specialist IT services business.”

Q Associates is an award-winning IT infrastructure and data management specialist based in Langley Business Court, World’s End, Beedon.