Top franchisees award

Dream Doors Basingstoke and Newbury has won Franchisee of the Year at the company’s latest annual conference.

The award, presented to owners Lesley and Adrian Wallace, celebrated a record year for the Thatcham-based showroom.

Judging the Wallaces against 77 other franchisees, Dream Doors’ directors felt Mr and Mrs Wallace demonstrated first-class customer service and were fantastic ambassadors for the brand.

Dream Doors’ director of operations Ed Brewer said: “Adrian and Lesley’s customers love them, and that is backed up by one of the biggest Checkatrade scores in the network.

“These guys push for excellence and always focus on the customer journey.

“Lesley has a deep understanding of our products and services, and has a brilliant rapport with customers.

“And Adrian is always willing to help anyone, be it a customer or fellow franchisee.

“They thoroughly deserve this award.”

Last year the Wallaces won the Head Office Award at the conference, presented to the franchisees who give the most back to the brand.

And in 2015, they were double winners, achieving Outstanding Performance in the South and taking the Checkatrade trophy for having the best customer feedback on its consumer monitoring website.

But, says Mrs Wallace, this latest award is the best one yet.

She said: “We were astounded and really didn’t expect this at all.

“We’ve been to five Dream Doors annual conferences, and seen our fellow franchisees walk away with the top prize.

“And they’ve been well-deserved, as these guys are running top businesses.

“But the theme for the conference this year was the customer journey, and the team at head office can see that we do that very well.

“Looking after our customers has been at the heart of everything we do, so Adrian and I are absolutely delighted to be recognised for that.”

Dream Doors is a UK replacement kitchen door franchise, offering made-to-measure replacement kitchen doors and worktops.

This gives customers a kitchen makeover for much less than the price of a full replacement.

The company has more than 60,000 kitchen makeovers to its name and has won Best Kitchen Supplier and Best Money Saving Product in the 2017 Express Home and Living Awards.

The Dream Doors Basingstoke and Newbury showroom is at 86-88 Chapel Street, Thatcham.