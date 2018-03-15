go

Nokia relocates 250 staff to its new offices at Theale

Communications giant opens 'flagship facility' and moves employees from Newbury

Nokia relocates 250 staff to its new offices at Theale

MULTI-BILLION pound communications company Nokia has opened new offices in West Berkshire. 

The Finnish company has relocated around 250 staff to Arlington Business Park in Theale. 

Employees have been moved from Newbury, Swindon and Fleet into the 30,000sq ft offices and will work in roles including administration, software design, customer support and sales. 

Nokia said that it chose Theale because of its location and excellent transport links and airport access, with many of its customers located within easy reach.

The new offices were opened by Finnish ambassador to the UK Päivi Luostarinen at a ceremony on Monday, February 19.

Nokia UK and Ireland chief executive Cormac Whelan said: “We’re delighted to be opening the new flagship facility and, in particular, about what this means for Nokia as a business.

“More centrally located to our UK customer base, the new offices will not only form the strategic epicentre for regional activity, but allow us to expand our capacity to showcase a broad portfolio of technology and solutions in a collaborative environment.”

Commercial real estate investor and developer Praxis has let 33,000 sq ft of its Hive campus at Arlington Business Park in Theale to the Finnish company.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Around 10 people involved in assault in Thatcham Broadway

Around 10 people involved in assault in Thatcham Broadway

Burglar with 234 previous convictions jailed despite pleading for 'one last chance'

Burglar with 234 previous convictions jailed despite pleading for 'one last chance'

Newbury burglar sentenced to over three years in prison

Newbury burglar sentenced to over three years in prison

Firefighters forced onto roof to put out chimney fire

Firefighters forced onto roof to put out chimney fire

Business

Nokia relocates 250 staff to its new offices at Theale
Business

Nokia relocates 250 staff to its new offices at Theale

Communications giant opens 'flagship facility' and moves employees from Newbury

 
David and Jo Acheson, of Liberty Garden Buildings
Business

Building a firm with a shedload of determination

Liberty Garden Buildings owners have ambitious targets

 
Business

Planning and design firm appoints new directors

 
Business

Improving farming efficiency with a new 21st-century gate

 
Business

Top franchisees award

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33