Free GDPR help for businesses

West Berkshire Council’s Business Support Service has teamed up with Newbury company Blake Consultants Limited to offer a free workshop on the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) to businesses.

New law around GDPR comes into force on May 25 and will affect the way all businesses, regardless of size, communicate and keep data.

Micro, small and medium-sized businesses may find this daunting, but this workshop aims to lift the lid on GDPR and tell businesses everything they need to know around data protection, IT, marketing and systems and processes.

Aimed specifically, but not exclusively at B2C or B2B business with a UK client base, the workshop will help businesses understand what the new law will mean for them and find out more about the three most important elements of the GDPR;

Individuals’ rights. People will have more rights when it comes to the information businesses hold about them.

Accountability. Businesses will need to have documents and processes in place to show that they are adhering to the new GDPR.

Risk. Businesses could be fined up to four per cent of global turnover if it is proven that they have breached the rules set out in the GDPR.

The free workshop will take place tomorrow (Thursday, March 22) from 9am to 11.30am at the West Berkshire Council Offices, Market Street, Newbury RG14 5LD.

To book a place, businesses should call West Berkshire Council lead officer for economic development Janet Duffield on (01635) 519475 or email janet.duffield@westberks.gov.uk