go

Training award for BGM Heating and Plumbing

Delight at being rated excellent for seventh consecutive year

Andy Murrill

Reporter:

Andy Murrill

Contact:

Mobile

Training award for BGM Heating and Plumbing

BGM Heating & Plumbing Ltd proprietor Barry Eldred and his apprentice Ben Crittenden

BGM Heating & Plumbing Ltd has received the Certificate of Excellence in West Berkshire Training Consortium’s (WBTC) Investment in Training Awards.

Owner Barry Eldred said: “Once again I am thrilled to have been recognised as an excellent employer in the WBTC Investment in Training Awards.

“This is the company’s seventh consecutive year of being rated as excellent and it goes to show that, as an employer, we take staff training very seriously.

“I run a small local business, but that doesn’t stop me from investing time and effort in both work experience students and apprentices.

“I’ve reaped the rewards over the years with some great staff, who have become skilled professionals, helping me to maintain the very high standards that customers expect.

“My latest apprentice, Ben, is no exception. I gave him an opportunity first of all through work experience and then I took him on as an apprentice.

“It feels good to be giving something back to the local community.

“All of this has been made possible by the excellent training, pastoral support and assessment from WBTC, with whom I have had a long and happy relationship.

“We work seamlessly together to ensure that apprentices learn high-value skills and then progress through their role to take on more responsibility and go on to high qualifications.”

WBTC managing director Matt Garvey said: “Barry and his team have a great reputation with us at WBTC.

“He shows that even very small businesses can achieve immense benefits from investing in apprentices.

“I am delighted that we have, once more, recognised BGM Heating & Plumbing Ltd as an outstanding employer. Well done.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

"Beast of Wombwell" dies in Thornford Park Hospital

"Beast of Wombwell" dies in Thornford Park Hospital

Paedophile finally locked up after evading jail for previous offending

Reading Crown Court

Thatcham teenager ordered to pay compensation for criminal damage

Thatcham teenager fined for criminal damage

Drink-driver reported by members of the public

Court No.1 New

Business

Training award for BGM Heating and Plumbing
Business

Training award for BGM Heating and Plumbing

Delight at being rated excellent for seventh consecutive year

 
First Time Buyers Relief on stamp duty; it’s too early to see its effect
Business

First Time Buyers Relief on stamp duty; it’s too early to see its effect

Legal Review with Charles Lucas & Marshall

 
Business

Employment law: What’s new for 2018?

 
Business

Free GDPR help for businesses

 
News

Extra £3m in business rates welcomed, but concerns raised over split for Berkshire

4comments

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33