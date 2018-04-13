Compleat Food Network grabs a pizza the action

NEWBURY-based Compleat Food Network and Pasta ZARA have announced an exclusive distribution agreement for industry and service sectors.

Pasta ZARA is the largest Italian pasta exporter in the world, and the second largest producer, with more than 80 different shapes of 100 per cent Italian pasta.

Compleat Food Network, based at The Manor House, London Road, has established itself as one of the most dynamic and innovative suppliers of the world’s ingredients to the UK market.

Successfully combining a global network of producers with in-house technical, service and logistical expertise, Compleat has evolved into a powerful force within UK distribution and supply.

Both companies are family owned and run, ensuring a personal focus towards quality and service.

Compleat Food Network managing director Tim Scarborough said: “We forge strong commercial ties with companies that we feel are best of breed in their sector, and Pasta ZARA absolutely fits this bill.

“Our mutual respect and values are built on years of shared commercial success, and we are delighted to be taking the relationship to a new level.”

Pasta ZARA vice president Arianna Bragagnolo said: “We are very proud and happy to be a partner with Compleat.

“Our philosophy at Pasta ZARA is to create and develop relationships that feel like family, and our shared values and commitment to each other reflects this bond.

“We look forward to strengthening and deepening the relationship for many years to come.”

Both companies expect to reveal further growth and detail on their expanded operations in winter 2018.