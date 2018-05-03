Growth Forum will help business leaders

LAUDIS Business Advisors, Gardner Leader, Goringe Accountants and Barclays Bank are holding a Growth Forum at the Regency Hotel, Thatcham, next week.

The invitation-only event aims to provide growing businesses with a range of relevant and topical information and advice.

The forum will bring together a group of business owners and directors in a ‘safe environment’ where they won’t get sold to and where they can share issues, ideas, learn some valuable tips and find opportunities to collaborate.

After a buffet breakfast and short introduction, there will be round-table discussion groups on various business-related topics, giving delegates the opportunity to share their thoughts with others.

The forum will finish with a question-and-answer session and there will be general networking before and afterwards.

Discussion topics include managing your people with GDPR awareness; stakeholder relationships and GDPR ready; tax efficient share structures and options; accounting in the cloud; cybersecurity and fraud awareness; lending for growth; value growth and exit planning; and coping with your growing pains.

The Growth Forum takes place on Wednesday, May 16, from 8am to noon at the Regency Hotel, Bowling Green Road, Thatcham.

For more information about the event, contact John Panczak of LAUDIS on 07775 626366 or Nicky Larkin of Goringe Accountants on (0118) 914 4500 or info@goringe.email