The White Company opens its doors in Newbury

The White Company has opened a new concession store in Camp Hopson today (Thursday).

The new concession, which is on the first floor of the Northbrook Street store, will feature home, clothing and accessories.

An offer currently running sees customers receive a free Signature Candle, worth £20, when they spend £75 or more.

It will be open from 9am until 6pm, Monday to Saturday, opening until 7pm on Thursday.

On Sunday it will open from 10am until 4pm, with purchases on available after 10.30am.

David Hordle Managing Director of Morleys stores group said “Following the success of The White Company opening in our Wimbledon department store ‘Elys’ back in 2016, today we’ve opened our 2nd concession, within Camp Hopson on Northbrook Street. Teams from both Morleys Stores Group, and The White Company have worked tirelessly over the past weeks and months to deliver a fantastic shopping experience for our customers in Newbury, complementing the offer within both the Department store and Home Store.We look forward to welcoming both new and existing customers to The White Company in Camp Hopson”

David Hordle Managing Director of Morleys stores group, Emily Graham assistant manager of The White Company and David Shotton Camp Hopson Manager.