Chamber launches Made in West Berkshire campaign

WEST Berkshire Chamber of Commerce has launched its inaugural Made in West Berkshire campaign.

The campaign aims to showcase the success of local, regional and international businesses based or founded in the district.

The launch event was held at Donnington Valley Golf Club last week and those attending were treated to a hot breakfast and cupcakes.

There was an opportunity to hear about the campaign, how businesses are getting involved and what it means for the area.

Vodafone, Generate UK, Redsquid Communications and Stuart Michael Associates were just some of the local businesses that attended the event.

The launch was backed by the community, including Michelle Smith from the Education Business Partnership in West Berkshire, who provided a message of support.

Sitting on the local chamber council, she outlined why West Berkshire plays such an important role in the Thames Valley, highlighting not only how, but also why businesses should be getting involved in the campaign.

Speaking at the launch, Thames Valley Chamber of Commerce head of marketing and communications and Made in West Berkshire spokeswoman Sarah Irving said: “It’s fantastic to see so many diverse and innovative businesses in the room and we are already getting positive feedback about the campaign, with many wanting to get involved.

“The buzz around the room was phenomenal and we had a good mixture of members and non-members attendees.

“A dedicated page on our website will bring together case studies, hot topics on West Berkshire news, business tips and thought leadership views, as well as details on upcoming events.

“The campaign will be supported with a comprehensive social media programme.”

Thames Valley Chamber of Commerce chief executive Paul Britton highlighted the key priorities outlined in the recently- launched business manifesto that will be championed by the Thames Valley chamber over the coming months.

The Made in West Berkshire launch was also the setting for an exclusive preview of two video case studies, with spokespeople from Westcoast Ltd and Intelligent Taste Solutions discussing their businesses.