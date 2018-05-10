Enter Newbury Weekly News Best in Business Awards

PARKWAY Shopping Newbury will be the sponsor of a new category at this year’s Newbury Weekly News Best in Business Awards.

The Best Regional Event category will recognise an event of any description; either taking place for the first time in the past year or one that has been established for some time.

The judges will be looking for innovation, organisation and participation.

Entries must specify some precise objectives for the event and how they were achieved, while research and feedback from those who attended would strengthen the application.

Financial goals can be either directly as a result of the event, eg fundraising for charity, or the impact that the event had on the area, such as local retail or hospitality.

Finally, the judges would like to understand how the event has enhanced the local community.

Parkway centre manager Andrew Marmot spoke about the impact holding events has on a business, saying: “In the competitive world that we live in now, it’s no longer sufficient to be the caretaker of a place.

“Just because something runs or is there, is not enough to make it a destination.”

When asked what Parkway would be looking for in the chosen winner, he said: “It’s not about who does the biggest event.

“It’s not about who does the event that pulls in the most amount of people.

“It’s about what that event means.

“We’re looking for the event that can be the most innovative, the most interesting.

“What does it do? How does it make itself successful? All of those things are a factor.

“It can be from the smallest school fete, right the way up to the big events that go on at the racecourse.

“Any of those events are in for consideration.

“Size is not important, it’s about what it does and how it does it.”

When asked about the importance of the local business community to a place like Parkway, Mr Marmot, said: “It is an absolutely critical part for every major franchise store that we have.

“To be able to offer the variety and independent spirit that a local retailer brings, it’s absolutely critical to ensure in the retail mix of a scheme like Parkway, it matches up to the expectations of our customer base.”

There will be nine categories in the awards this year, each sponsored by a local business.

The winner of each will be announced at the Best in Business Awards gala dinner, which will take place on Friday, November 2, at Newbury Racecourse.

THE nine Newbury Weekly News Best in Business Awards categories are as follows:

Independent Retailer of the Year, sponsored by Jones Robinson

Small Business of the Year, sponsored by PBA Accountants

Rural Business of the Year, sponsored by Cobbs Farm Shop and Kitchen

Entrepreneur of the Year, sponsored by Laudis Business Advisors

Customer Service Award, sponsored by Newbury BID

Social Media Award, sponsored by Apple Print and Creative

Innovation in Business Award, sponsored by HSBC

Charity or Community Award, sponsored by Greenham Trust

Best Regional Event, sponsored by Parkway Shopping

Best in Business 2018 Award, sponsored by West Berkshire Brewery

To enter the awards, simply decide on the category or categories that you would like to enter, go to www.bestinbusinessawards. co.uk, complete the enquiry form and email to john.hampson@bestinbusinessawards.co.uk

You will then be sent an entry form to complete and return, together with any supporting information that you think will help support your application.

Applications are being accepted until June 22.