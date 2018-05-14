May... be time to buy or rent

Quintons Commercial Property Agents reports a continuing busy time with lettings, sales and

professional work across the region.

Some of the work undertaken during April includes the following:

1. Letting of an office building in Kingfisher Court, Hambridge Road, Newbury.

2. Letting of a business unit in Kingsclere Park, Kingsclere.

3. Letting of one acre of land in Newbury to a plant hire company.

4. Letting of a retail unit in Bartholomew Street, Newbury, to a haberdashery.

5. Professional work

including three valuations, one lease renewal and two rent reviews.

6. Sale of a light industrial unit on Hambridge Road, Newbury.

7. Four Energy Performance Certificates.

New instructions during April include:

10 Bath Road, Thatcham, formerly occupied by ATS is now available to rent from June 2018. The property occupies a prominent corner position fronting the A4 Bath Road and Green Lane. The space totals 3,969 sq ft and includes parking for circa 16 vehicles.

73 London Road, Newbury is available to purchase. The property has planning permission for conversion to four apartments – three one-bedroom and one three-bedroom. The property has all the necessary information/permissions including building regulations for a quick start on site.

At Greenham Common, Quintons is instructed to market the former missile bunkers and igloos. The space, which ranges in size from 1,700 sq ft to 7,200 sq ft, is available for storage purposes only. Why not store your supercar, wine or missiles…

Quintons is instructed to market a light industrial building/warehouse on Hambridge Road, Newbury. The building totals 3,879 sq ft and sits on a site area of 0.38 acres. The property is available to rent or to purchase.

Quintons received new instructions to market town centre offices at 1 The Pentangle, Park Street, Newbury. The building is arranged over ground, first and second floors. The space totals 3,500 sq ft and includes 14 parking spaces.

In Marlborough, Quintons is instructed to offer two retail investments at 44a and 44b Kingsbury Street. The properties produce income of £8,250 per annum and £9,000 per annum respectively. They are available at £125,000.

For full details or further information on any commercial properties available for sale or to let, please look at Quintons’ website at www.quintons.co.uk or contact Shane Prater on (01635) 551441.