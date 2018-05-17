Jo Milne-Rowe elected chair of trade body

Codelocks’ business development manager has been announced as the new national chair for the Institute of Architectural Ironmongers (IAI).

The appointment of Jo Milne-Rowe was confirmed at the IAI’s annual general meeting held at the Copthorne Hotel, Dudley, on April 28.

Mrs Milne-Rowe joined Codelocks in 2016 and has worked in the industry for more than 20 years.

She brings with her a skilled background in architectural hardware, mechanical security and electronic access control.

She will be the second female chair in the IAI’s history.

In conjunction with her current role at Codelocks, Mrs Milne-Rowe has served as vice-chair for the IAI. Prior to this, she served as chairman for the South East region.

Mrs Milne-Rowe said: “I hope that, as chair of the institute, I can play a role in changing preconceptions about the industry and encourage the next generation of talent to seek a career in our ever-changing sector.

“This is a forward-looking organisation, committed to professional standards and raising the profile of registered architectural ironmongers.

“The institute is its members, and I want the members to know that I’m here to listen to their thoughts and ideas for taking the IAI forward.”

Codelocks managing director Colin Campbell said: “Jo’s appointment is excellent news for both the IAI and Codelocks.

“As a business, we’re leading the industry in introducing new access control technology and Jo’s knowledge will be instrumental in improving the market’s understanding of the capabilities and benefits of new approaches to access.”

Codelocks, based at Greenham Business Park, designs and manufactures a range of keyless door, locker and cabinet locks for organisations that need to control access within their buildings.