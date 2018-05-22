Newbury Building Society accredited for staff training

Newbury Building Society has been accredited for a further two years by the National Skills Academy for Financial Services in recognition of its commitment to quality of training and development of employees.

The accreditation acknowledges the society’s training programme and the implementation of in-house support to help employees reach their potential. The membership will be valid until February 2020.

Newbury Building Society HR manager Anne-Marie Goldsmith said: “We are delighted to be recognised as an institution which delivers excellence to financial services.

“This is an acknowledgement of the society’s quality of training and continued professional development of all employees.

“We pride ourselves on fostering a learning culture, and give those who wish to further grow their skills within the financial world the tools and support to be able to do so.

“This means that our staff are always top of their game, and on-hand to help members directly in-branch or behind the scenes to the best of their ability.”

The society underwent an in-depth audit of its learning and development function, and had to provide evidence that the training and development programme supported both new and existing employees while at the same time helping deliver wider business objectives.

National Skills Academy for Financial Services head of employer engagement Trevor Child said: “Newbury Building Society has been awarded accreditation status with the National Skills Academy for Financial Services, to confirm its training function is doing all the things expected of financial services – and to a very high standard.

“The criterion to achieve accreditation status reflects both the needs of the society and employees.”

The Skills Academy’s accreditation programme is specifically designed for financial services and involved an assessment of performance in leadership and strategy, training and development needs, quality of training and development provision, and facilities and resource.