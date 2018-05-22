Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Creative spaces open on Yattendon Estate

Centre manager hopes new space will also help build a community of local businesses

A new business workspace has opened on the Yattendon Estate for creative professionals.

Create Yattendon has been set up as a place for smaller and larger businesses needing meeting rooms or creative studio spaces.

The multi-use studio can be used for video and photography shoots, as well as seminars, product demonstrations and other events.

It also has super-fast WiFi.

Meeting rooms are also available at discounted rates to community groups, clubs and societies in the evenings and at weekends.

Create Yattendon, located near the West Berkshire Brewery, is open to any firm and a networking group for local smaller businesses has been set up for the last Friday of each month.

Centre manager David Perry said: “My aim for Create is not only to provide desk space and meeting rooms, but to build a community of local businesses that can share knowledge and experience and find ways to collaborate on customer projects.

“My big challenge now is to make local businesses aware of what Create can offer them.”

For more information, go to www.createyattendon.co.uk

