Team efforts will secure a confident hire

Openingz.com, which was created to assist organisations across industry make confident hires, is celebrating its third anniversary.

Recruiting the right individuals is so important – the impact on operations, profitability and growth is always at the forefront of the business's mind.

It works differently by adopting a Focuz model; gaining commitment at an early stage; taking the time to fully qualify the organisation and job requirement; asking lots of questions, thereby ensuring it is representing them correctly.

The feedback has been encouraging, with clients and candidates confirming they enjoy a far more satisfying recruitment experience.

The success Openingz has experienced since its start in 2015 is a direct result of strong relationships and, as it celebrates three years in business, the company felt it was appropriate to reflect on what has contributed to its year-on-year growth.

Delivering real value to the recruitment process has resulted in retaining a number of valuable clients who consistently choose to return to them. Many of these clients were introduced by a recommendation.

Building up a network and working with other like-minded professionals has also been key.

Highlighted below are four professionals who have been instrumental in referring quality organisations to Openingz; and what they all have in common is the commitment to their clients’ ongoing success and growth.

What our clients and candidates say....

Recruiting successfully takes team effort; communicating effectively, setting expectations, and demonstrating through our actions that we have the best interests of our clients and candidates’ has resulted in numerous introductions over the past three years.

What do people say about Openingz? Testimonials that come from our clients and candidates speak of our “professional and positive approach”; “Abi is enthusiastic and thoughtful”; “you’ll be challenged”; “takes the stress out of recruiting”; “an outstanding recruiter who is very detailed and thorough”.

Do you have a current requirement to discuss or considering your plans for the remainder of 2018? Contact us today to take advantage of our expertise… because successful placements begin with a more thorough evaluation.

Abi Brown, MD @ Openingz.com

T: 07720 097478

E: AbigailB@openingz.com Twitter: @OpeningzByAbi

LAUDIS BUSINESS ADVISORS - “The Advisors”

John Panczak and Nick Richards founded LAUDIS Business Advisors over seven years ago.

Following successful business careers, each spanning over 30 years, they use their considerable experience to help and advise ambitious, open-minded business owners who wish to grow their companies and generate sustainable value.

Some business owners may be planning for an eventual exit but Nick and John feel that getting and maintaining your business in a ‘market-ready’ state is important, even from an early stage.

Both partners have founded, grown, bought and sold companies, raised venture capital, and have extensive international experience.

John and Nick have, between them, completed a stock market floatation, set up joint-ventures, created successful brands as well as recruiting and managing many hundreds of people.

They work across a range of sectors, believing that business principles apply whatever sector you are in. Their style is pragmatic and down-to-earth, avoiding jargon and ‘consultancy speak’. Nick and John also use their extensive network to benefit their client base.

LAUDIS Business Advisors can be contacted on:

Nick Richards – 07774 189008 nickrichards@laudis.co.uk

John Panczak – 07775 626366 johnpanczak@laudis.co.uk

www.laudis.co.uk

GORINGE ACCOUNTANTS - “The Collaborator”

Nicky Larkin, the founder of Goringe Accountants Ltd, recently celebrated 10 years since the business launched.

The accountancy practice continues to grow due to the exceptional service her team delivers.

With a background in industry, her clients value the insights and advice she provides, and the practice’s portfolio keeps growing year-on-year due to new clients and her current clients successfully growing.

Offering a vast network, Nicky is an active collaborator and enjoys bringing people who are experts in their field together, safe in the knowledge her clients will be in good hands, and benefit greatly from these introductions.

Her friendly and approachable style, always striving to offer quick responses and offering innovative solutions, is the reason the client retention rate is so high and client referrals are constantly streaming in.

Nicky Larkin: Managing director

T: (0118) 914 4500

Twitter: @GoringeAccounts

E: nicky.larkin@goringe.email W: goringeaccountants.co.uk

PEOPLE ESSENTIALS - “The Engager”

I’m a massive fan of small business. I’ve always had better experience working with smaller businesses – as a customer and as an employee.



Unfortunately, size means small businesses don’t always have the experience to attract and keep the people they need to stay ahead of the competition. This problem can’t be solved by bigger salaries. It’s the actions of leaders and managers that wins employees’ loyalty and motivates them to deliver great service and go the extra mile.



At People Essentials we give growing businesses a framework for engaging their people and customers. We use employee and customer surveys to identify business strengths, prioritise change and measure progress. We also run leadership and engagement workshops to develop the skills and confidence your business needs to make change happen.



Whether you’re starting up, growing or planning your exit strategy, we’ll help you get the best from your people without the expensive overhead.



To experience what we do first hand, you’re invited to take up a free place (subject to availability) at our next workshop. Contact michelle@peopleessentials.co.uk

Michelle Bailey

(01635) 728728/07780 991619

www.peopleessentials.co.uk

Twitter: @peopleessential