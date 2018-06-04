Brits are happier than ever with their new cars

Britain’s biggest new car satisfaction survey, Driver Power, has revealed that Britons are happier with their new cars in 2018 than ever before.

Overall vehicle satisfaction is up this year, with an average score of 90.94 per cent, up from 89.83 per cent in 2017.

Every single category showed an increase in satisfaction compared to last year, proving Brits really are enjoying their cars more.

Auto Express consumer editor Martin Saarinen said: “The results from this year’s survey show an improvement in driver satisfaction in every single category, as well as a rise in overall satisfaction.

“The last 12 months have seen some exceptional cars launched, so it’s no surprise to see Brits happy with their new motors.

“There’s still work to be done, though, as new car owners continue to tell us that their motors aren’t always trouble-free.”

New car owners are reporting more problems with their cars – with 14.36 per cent of those polled reporting an issue with their car, compared to 12.15 per cent in 2017.

Of the 75 cars in this year’s survey, the Peugeot 3008 is the car which makes its owners happiest, with a remarkable 93.88 per cent satisfaction score.

That’s a record score compared to previous winners such as the Skoda Superb in 2017 at 93.42 per cent.

Auto Express editor-in-chiefSteve Fowler said: “The new 3008 SUV is providing precisely what owners want these days.

“It’s got the SUV style that’s in huge demand, but backs it up with a high-quality interior, plenty of space, a great drive and excellent reliability – it’s no surprise owners love it so much.”

Peugeot UK managing director David Peel said: “Our team has a very disciplined and focused approach to deliver our Peugeot brand pillars, which are to build cars with sharp design, uncompromising quality and to deliver the instinctive driving experience that is synonymous with the Peugeot motorsport heritage.

“2017 also saw our fabulous Peugeot 3008 SUV win 38 global awards, but certainly, in the UK, winning the accolade of the Driver Power Car of the Year 2018 is one of the most important.

“We know that we have a fabulous SUV, but to be awarded Car of the Year by our customers is absolutely fantastic.”

Now in its 16th year, Driver Power is the largest car satisfaction study in the UK. In total, the survey received more than 80,000 consumer responses for 2018.

Top 10

1. Peugeot 3008 – 93.88%

2. Kia Niro – 93.07%

3. Alfa Romeo Giulia – 93.06%

4.Toyota Prius – 93.04%

5. Lexus RX – 92.99%

6. Lexus NX – 92.90%

7. Kia Sorento – 92.85%

8. Toyota Verso – 92.83%

9. Honda Civic – 92.50%

10. Skoda Octavia – 92.45%