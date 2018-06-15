One week to go to get your entries in

There's just one week left to get your entries in for this year’s Newbury Weekly News Best in Business Awards.

If you want to be part of the biggest night in the local business calendar, make sure you get your forms in soon to avoid disappointment.

The awards, which are now in their second year, celebrate all that is great about business in West Berkshire and North Hampshire.

This year there are nine award categories, each sponsored by a local company.

The winner of each category will go head-to-head to win the overall Best in Business award (excluding the charity category) at a gala celebration dinner at Newbury Racecourse on Friday, November 2.

Awards co-ordinator John Hampson said: “I have received some great entries for this year’s awards, but there is still time to enter.

“With the addition of the category for Best Regional Event, there is really something for every business and organisation.

“We have small and rural business categories; innovation and customer service; best use of digital marketing and social media; independent retailer; and entrepreneur of the year.

“Of course, we have also retained our charity/community award.

“So, whether you are a self-employed professional, an independent shop or pub/restaurant, a manufacturer or one of the many businesses situated or established to serve the rural community, there is a chance for you.

“Entry is free, so why not enter several categories and improve your chances of being one of 2018’s winners?”

The full list of categories this year is as follows:

Independent Retailer of the Year, sponsored by Jones Robinson

Small Business of the Year, sponsored by PBA Accountants

Rural Business of the Year, sponsored by Cobbs Farm Shop and Kitchen

Entrepreneur of the Year, sponsored by Laudis Business Advisors

Customer Service Award, sponsored by Newbury BID

Social Media Award, sponsored by Apple Print and Creative

Innovation in Business Award, sponsored by HSBC

Charity or Community Award, sponsored by Greenham Trust

Best Regional Event, sponsored by Parkway Shopping

Best in Business 2018 Award, sponsored by West Berkshire Brewery

To enter the awards, simply decide on the category or categories that you would like to enter, go to www.bestinbusinessawards.co.uk, complete the enquiry form and email it to john.hampson@bestinbusinessawards.co.uk

You will then be sent an entry form to complete and return, together with any supporting information that you think will help support your application.

Applications are being accepted until Friday, June 22.