Midsummer madness for commercial property

Quintons Commercial Property Agents reports a continuing busy time with lettings, sales and

professional work across the region.

Deals completed by Quintons during May include the letting of office space at 6 Colthrop Business Park, Thatcham. The building totals 3,300 sq ft of space which has been let on a new five-year lease.

Adjacent to number 6 is 6c, which comprises a warehouse of 7,499 sq ft. Quintons is instructed to offer the property to rent or purchase. The guide rent is £45,000 per annum and purchase price is £500,000.

Further deals completed by Quintons include 1 Norman House, Hambridge Road, Newbury, which has been sold to a local investor. The property is now available to rent at £16,500 per annum.

In Kingsclere, Quintons has let 12 Queen Eleanor House, Kingsclere Park, to a local auction house. The property has been let on a new lease at the asking rent.

New instructions for Quintons during May include the following:

Unit 7, New Mills Industrial Estate, Inkpen, is available to rent. The property totals 3,681 sq ft and is available at a rent of £18,500 per annum exclusive

In Hungerford, Quintons is instructed to market 6 Bridge Street. The property comprises a retail unit of 325 sq ft. Nearby occupiers include Furr & Co, Mojo & McCoy and Luna.

In Newbury, Quintons is instructed to market 43b Bartholomew Street, Newbury. The property totals 423 sq ft and is

available on a new lease at a rent of £10,950 per year. No rates are payable.

On the office front, Quintons is instructed to market second floor offices at 78 Bartholomew Street and individual rooms at 72 Bartholomew Street, Newbury. 78 comprises a modern, mainly open-plan space with five parking spaces.

72 Bartholomew Street, Newbury, currently has two suites available of approximately 300 sq ft, each to include one parking space. Flexible licence agreements are available.

For full details or further information on any of its commercial properties available for sale or to let please look at

Quintons’ website www.quintons.co.uk or contact Shane Prater on (01635) 551441.