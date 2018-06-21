Newbury Weekly News Best in Business Awards deadline extended

THE deadline for entries for this year’s Newbury Weekly News Best in Business Awards has been extended by one week due to popular demand.

If you want to be part of the biggest night in the local business calendar, make sure you get your forms in by Friday, June 29.

The awards, which are now in their second year, celebrate all that is great about business in West Berkshire and North Hampshire.

This year there are nine award categories, each sponsored by a local company.

They are Small Business Award; Customer Service; Independent Retailer; Charity/Community; Entrepreneur; Inovation in Business; Rural Business; Social Media; and Best Regional Event.

The winner of each category will go head-to-head to win the overall Best in Business award (excluding the charity award) at a gala celebration dinner at Newbury Racecourse on Friday, November 2.

To enter the awards, simply on the category or categories that you would like to enter, go to www.bestinbusinessawards.co.uk complete the enquiry form and email to john.hampson@bestinbusinessawards.co.uk

You will then be sent an entry form to complete and return, together with any information that you think will help support your application.