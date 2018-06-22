Amberjack triumphs at Recruiter Awards

Recruitment company Amberjack stole the show at this year’s Recruiter Awards by walking away with four accolades.

The Newbury-based business was crowned Recruitment Industry Supplier of the Year for the second year running and bagged the Best Apprentice Recruitment Strategy in partnership award.

Amberjack also won the Outstanding Outsourced Recruitment Organisation category and was recognised for offering the Best Candidate Experience.

The company, which is based in Kings Road West, had been nominated for seven accolades for this year’s Recruiter Awards, which were held on Thursday, May 3, at London’s Grosvenor House.

Established in 2002, the Recruiter Awards is the UK’s largest event for the recruitment industry, recognising outstanding achievements by agencies and in-house recruiters.

The awards, hosted by the award-winning comedian Milton Jones, were judged by a panel of industry leaders who singled out Amberjack’s personalised approach to client solutions and were impressed with its ‘exceptional’ client focus.

The company was also credited for its work in partnership with two of its main clients, Mars and Morrisons.

Amberjack’s collaboration with Mars won the Best Candidate Experience, while Morisons won the Best Apprentice Recruitment Strategy, with judges noting how its recruitment process was clearly “built for the long-term”.

Amberjack chief executive Cynthia Bostock said: “Being shortlisted for any recruiter award is a real achievement, so to win four awards is outstanding.

“To also be the biggest winners on the night in the entire industry is a testament to the hard work, dedication and ability of our fantastic Newbury-based team and the close partnerships we’ve developed with our clients.”

It is the latest success story for Amberjack, which was crowned winner of the Newbury Weekly News Best in Business awards in 2017.

Ms Bostock said: “Nothing delights us more than delivering exceptional results for our clients and we’re so proud for our partners to receive this well-deserved industry recognition.”