Couple cooking up a storm crowdfunding

A husband-and-wife team from Englefield have smashed their crowdfunding target for their outdoor cooking “kitchen in a backpack” stove.

Their Aquaforno business was born when Tim Rhodes and Karen Jenkins were tasked with entertaining a large crowd for their daughter’s 13th birthday ‘camping-party’ – and incorporating Poppy’s favourite food, pizza, into the mix.

Mr Rhodes rustled up a rudimentary pizza oven and the duo soon realised the potential it could bring to the outdoor cooking world.

The couple are now getting inquiries from outdoor enthusiasts on their Indiegogo crowdfunding page from as far afield as Australia, New Zealand, Japan, the Middle East, Europe and the length of the Americas.

They set a target of US$25,000 for their next generation “kitchen in a backpack” product, and have exceeded it by 650%.

Mr Rhodes said: “We’re over the moon with the interest and the backing we’ve received from people.

“There has been a strong reaction in all corners of the world recently, which shows that it really resonates with those that love being outside and enjoy eating good food.”

Aquaforno, based in The Street, was established in 2011 and has won awards for its range of patented outdoor cooking companions, including an all-in-one barbecue grill, rotisserie, smoker, pizza oven and water boiler.

The new Aquaforno II adds split-level grill, rotisserie, smoking hangers, and double insulated lid to the original concept’s feature set.

It is portable and can be assembled in just three minutes.

Aquaforno II cooks anything from a Sunday roast to breakfast pancakes, to paella. It can also cater for large groups, cooking as many as 20 quality pizzas per hour.

Mr Rhodes said: “Aquaforno II is designed to bring people together outdoors.

“Whether you’re at a camping site, on the beach, on a fishing expedition or in the back yard, it can go where you go and cater for all your outdoor needs.”

The original Aquaforno cooking system won Camping Product of the Year in the UK Outdoor Industry Awards 2017, has been acknowledged as a top camping product on The Gadget Show Live and featured on The Hairy Bikers’ BBC Northern Exposure cooking series.