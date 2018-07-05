AWE inspires next generation at TeenTech

A team of AWE graduate engineers intrigued young visitors to this year’s Hampshire TeenTech event with four exhibits and a Laser Maze challenge.

TeenTech aims to encourage young people to consider science, technology and engineering subjects.

Its events feature scientists, engineers and technologists, who showcase leading-edge technology in demonstrations and interactive displays and experiments.

Around 300 young people attended the Hampshire event and the AWE stand proved very popular, showing off additive manufacturing techniques with 3-D printing, virtual reality technology, a radio-controlled ‘shake, rattle and roll’ car to illustrate structural dynamics and surface plated (metal-coated) fruit.

AWE’s Paul Sagoo said: “The students were fascinated by the range of career options within science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM).

“TeenTech is a brilliant, nationally-recognised event.

“We go every year and it is a genuine opportunity to influence and inspire the next generation.

“We want to show how exciting a career in STEM is.

“Some of these students will be designing and building our future world and it is so important that we capture the imagination of young people.

“I don’t think anyone could fail to be inspired and excited by TeenTech.

“I know that we were.”