Backing for expansion of Heathrow

A cross-party group of 41 councillors, representing communities across West London and the Thames Valley, met at an informal gathering organised by pro-expansion campaign Back Heathrow to share perspectives on the proposed new runway at the airport.

Back Heathrow executive director Parmjit Dhanda said: “We made a point not to infer support of Heathrow expansion at this get together, but it was nice to see so many councillors wanting to declare their support, either publicly or privately.

“More importantly, it was great to see so many councillors from boroughs neighbouring the airport showing an active

interest in the project, across the political and borough divides.”

The project is set to provide 180,000 additional jobs across the UK, many of which will be based in the region.

There will also be 5,000 new apprenticeships for young people.

Councillors attending represented both Labour and Conservative parties and councils including West Berkshire, Hounslow, Harrow, Ealing, Surrey, Spelthorne, Reading and Slough.

West Berkshire Council Conservative councillor Jeanette Clifford said: “West Berkshire stands to benefit from more jobs and business opportunities when construction finally gets under way, so we really welcome the Government’s decision.

“The cross-party support Back Heathrow has helped foster has been very effective in making sure that valid concerns have been addressed and we hope building can start as soon as possible.”