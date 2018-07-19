New instructions aplenty

Quintons Commercial Property Agents reports a continuing busy time in certain sectors of the market. June was a month of new instructions for Quintons.

These include instructions to let a light industrial unit at Membury Business Park. The unit totals 5,778 sq ft and is available as a whole or in to parts. The property includes a valuable yard area.

Quintons is further instructed to market the virtual freehold of 14 Kingfisher Court, Hambridge Road, Newbury. The office space has been redecorated throughout to include new carpets. The space is arranged over ground and first floors and includes nine parking spaces. The space is also available to let.

Within Newbury town centre, Quintons is instructed to market 56 Northbrook Street, which comprises a good-sized retail unit totalling 617 sq ft. The space would suit all types of business and currently benefits from A1 and A2 uses. The landlord would allow further changes of use.

Further office instructions include first-floor offices to let at Langley Business Court, Beedon, near Chieveley. The space totals 1,315 sq ft with four parking spaces included. The site benefits from 14 visitor spaces.

Quintons is continuing to market offices to let at Georgian House, London Road, Newbury. The offices total 1,350 sq ft and include six parking spaces. The property is well appointed and well worth an inspection.

Quintons is marketing land at Membury to let. Only two plots are now available, which total 0.5 acres and 0.75 acres

respectively. These may be split down to 0.25 acres as a minimum. The uses allowed include open storage, cars etc.

On the investment side, Quintons, after abortive negotiations, is re-marketing 116 Bartholomew Street, Newbury. The space comprises offices of 2,230 sq ft to include three parking spaces, which is let for 10 years from November 2, 2016, at £30,000 per annum. Offers to purchase this investment are sought in the region of £375,000

For full details or further information on any of Quintons’ commercial properties available for sale or to let, please look at the website www.quintons.co.uk or contact Shane Prater on (01635) 551441.