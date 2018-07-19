Let judging commence

Judging is now under way for this year’s Newbury Weekly News Best in Business Awards.

The judges have partnered with members of the NWN team to review all of the entries received.

In the coming weeks, a shortlist will be drawn up for each category and these entrants will be visited throughout August and early September.

The winners of each of the categories will then be announced at the black-tie gala awards dinner at Newbury Racecourse on Friday, November 2.

The aim of the awards is to recognise and celebrate business success in West Berkshire and North Hampshire.

There are nine categories this year, each sponsored by a local business.

The winner of each category will go head-to-head to win the overall Best in Business 2018 award, which this year is being sponsored by West Berkshire Brewery.

The categories this year are:

Awards co-ordinator John Hampson said: “We’ve had a very successful first review of the shortlist.

“Everyone involved is very impressed with the quality and variety of the entries this year.

“West Berkshire really does boast a great range of businesses and they will be well-represented on the shortlist.

“All the judges will have a very difficult time ahead of them visiting the shortlisted applicants and trying to pick a winner.”

Tickets for the gala dinner are selling fast, so don’t miss out on the chance to get your tickets to the biggest night in the business calendar.

Last year, more than 300 people attended the awards ceremony to watch recruitment firm Amberjack walk away with the top prize.

For more information on the awards, and to book your tickets, go to www.bestinbusinessawards.co.uk

Also, remember to check the Newbury Weekly News and Newbury Business Today in the lead up to the awards dinner in November for all the latest information.