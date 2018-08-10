Going for gold at national awards

NEWBURY Building Society has been shortlisted for Best Financial Partner at the National Housing Awards 2018 – the only building society to be recognised across all categories.

The society will have to see off stiff competition to claim the top prize with 31ten Consulting, Censeo Financial and TMP The Mortgage People also in the running.

Newbury Building Society marketing and communications manager Emma Simms said: “We are proud to have been recognised for our reputation, experience and knowledge in providing financing for affordable housing, most notably in shared ownership mortgage lending.

“Our experience means we fully understand it works for some customers, but not all as we take the time to look at each mortgage case holistically and recognise the mechanics of each housing scheme and all it entails.

“We are committed to making it easier for aspiring homeowners to buy their first property in a housing market that renders this extremely difficult.”

The National Housing Awards 2018, now in its 12th year, celebrates excellence, innovation and creativity in the affordable housing sector.

The awards are designed to bring together key industry figures and showcase inspiring projects from those looking to improve housing availability for all.

Newbury Building Society is also the sponsor of the Best Small Development award for the second year running.

The award recognises the contribution affordable home ownership has made to local communities.

The National Housing Awards 2018 winners will be announced on Thursday September 6, at Grosvenor House, London. The ceremony will be hosted by comedian and author Shappi Khorsandi.

Newbury Building Society is one of the top 20 building societies in the country. It is based in Bartholomew Street, Newbury, employs 160 staff and operates 10 branches.

