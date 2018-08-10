Tickets selling fast for Best in Business Awards

TICKETS are selling fast for this year’s Newbury Weekly News Best in Business Awards.

Organisers are encouraging anyone who wants to attend the gala awards dinner at Newbury Racecourse on Friday, November 2, to book soon to avoid disappointment.

The aim of the awards is to recognise and celebrate business success in West Berkshire and North Hampshire.

There are nine categories this year, each sponsored by a local business.

The winner of each category will go head-to-head to win the overall Best in Business 2018 award, sponsored by West Berkshire Brewery.

The categories this year are:

Independent Retailer of the Year, sponsored by Jones Robinson

Small Business of the Year, sponsored by PBA Accountants

Rural Business of the Year, sponsored by Cobbs Farm Shop and Kitchen

Entrepreneur of the Year, sponsored by Laudis Business Advisors

Customer Service Award, sponsored by Newbury BID

Social Media Award, sponsored by Apple Print and Creative

Innovation in Business Award, sponsored by HSBC

Charity or Community Award, sponsored by Greenham Trust

Best Regional Event, sponsored by Parkway Shopping

Best in Business 2018 Award, sponsored by West Berkshire Brewery

Awards co-ordinator John Hampson said: “Our teams of judges are now arranging their evaluation visits to the shortlisted companies over the summer and ticket sales for the gala evening have started strongly.

“The event at the racecourse will be an excellent celebration of business in the area.

“Over 300 people attend and enjoy a reception with drinks and canapés, a three-course dinner with wine, the presentation to category winners and the announcement of the 2018 Best Business of the Year. After that we have live dance music until midnight.

“In the past it has been a night of networking, meeting friends, celebrating success and partying.

“Tickets are selling well, so do not delay in applying for yours.”

Tickets are available form the Best in Business website and discounts are available when booking a table of 10.

For more information on the awards, and to book your tickets, go to www.bestinbusinessawards.co.uk