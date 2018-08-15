Gardner Leader busy helping good causes

LAW firm Gardner Leader has raised £6,925 for the national blood cancer research charity Bloodwise.

Bloodwise, which funds research into all types of blood cancer, has been Gardner Leader’s chosen charity partner for the last 12 months, following the company’s annual staff charity nominations.

Gardner Leader head of corporate social responsibility Jo Hemsley said: “Bloodwise is a charity that resonates with a lot of our staff after, sadly, the husband of one of our solicitors passed away from blood cancer.

“Over the last year, everyone in the firm’s Newbury, Thatcham and Maidenhead offices have been busy, getting involved in some shape or form to help raise money for this incredible cause.

“We hope these funds will go a long way in helping Bloodwise in its mission to make patients’ lives better and in stopping blood cancer happening in the first place.”

Running marathons, hosting various raffles, organising dress down days, Bake Off cake sales, running quizzes and silent auctions, are just some of the activities that staff at the law firm have organised and taken part in to raise donations.

The silent auction, involving several local businesses in Berkshire, raised nearly £1,000 alone.

On May 3, John Campbell, award-winning chef and owner of The Woodspeen restaurant and cookery school, paid a visit to Gardner Leader’s offices to judge the firm’s Bake Off competition.

Bloodwise regional manager for London and the South East Nicci Wilson said: “We are incredibly grateful for the support of Gardner Leader, who has raised a fantastic £6,925 during the past year for Bloodwise.

“Blood cancer kills more people each year than breast or prostate cancer, so every penny counts in ensuring we can find kinder and more effective treatments that save lives and reduce the harsh side effects currently experienced by patients.”

Gardner Leader’s charity partner for 2018 to 2019 will be Swings and Smiles, a Thatcham-based charity providing recreational facilities and services for families with special needs.