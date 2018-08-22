Ticketer techology boosts bus company

A bus company has now completed its ticket machine upgrade, with all sites now boasting the latest contactless electronic ticket machines (ETMs) from Hungerford-based Ticketer.

The final stage saw Uno’s buses in Hertfordshire go live with contactless payments on July 1.

Contactless ticketing has transformed the way passengers use bus services, as they no longer require the exact change to travel.

Students at the University of Hertfordshire, commuters, residents and shoppers can all now simply tap on and tap off.

The introduction of m-Ticketing means that passengers can also use Apple Pay and Android Pay to buy their tickets.

Uno is also using a built-in schedule adherence feature to ensure that services run according to the timetable.

The reporting facility enables Uno to identify any schedule changes that need to be made to keep services running on time.

Ticketer managing director John Clarfelt said: “We are proud of the fact that we have worked together with Uno as one team to introduce our contactless ETMs in record time.

“They make using the bus so much simpler, enabling passengers to pay for their travel in the way that is the most convenient for them.

“Because all our ETMs are identical, regardless of who the operator is, passenger convenience comes as standard and all operators are treated equally.”

Uno Buses managing director Jim Thorpe said: “We’re putting great effort into further improving the customer experience.

“By introducing contactless, it’s really helping us make bus travel more accessible and helping us attract more and more people to join us in board.

“We carried out an exhaustive tender process and Ticketer matched our requirements most closely.

“They were able to meet our challenging deadlines, including the ability to quickly set up contactless and real time on our app.”

Where Ticketer ETMs have been introduced in other parts of the country, they have seen a huge rise in the number of cash-less transactions.

Use of m-Tickets and contactless payments also speeds up boarding times and reduces queues.

Ticketer, based in Charnham Lane, develops ticketing software and devices that are customised for operators.