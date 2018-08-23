WBTC top in area for satisfaction

THE results of the National Learner Satisfaction Survey were released in July.

This huge exercise asked thousands of apprentices and learners about the quality of their college or training provider.

Questions ranged from subjects such as the quality of training to the way in which learners were treated by staff.

Under the brand of FE Choices, the survey is considered a reliable barometer of learners’ happiness.

West Berkshire Training Consortium (WBTC) managing director Matt Garvey said: “We all rely on user experience more and more when selecting products or services and apprenticeships are no different.

“These satisfaction scores represent feedback from hundreds of thousands of apprentices and consequently provide a robust analysis of how a provider or college is performing.”

The survey had 341,627 respondents, representing 19 per cent of all learners, from across 923 colleges and training providers.

It took place between October 2017 and May 2018.

LEARNER SATISFACTION

Provider and score

WEST BERKSHIRE TRAINING CONSORTIUM 94.0

BASINGSTOKE ITEC LIMITED 93.0

QUBE QUALIFICATIONS AND DEVELOPMENT LIMITED 91.7

BRACKNELL AND WOKINGHAM COLLEGE 88.5

BASINGSTOKE COLLEGE OF TECHNOLOGY 85.3

KEY TRAINING LIMITED 79.5

ACTIVATE LEARNING 78.0

NEWBURY COLLEGE 77.8

SPARSHOLT COLLEGE 74.2

ASPIRE ACHIEVE ADVANCE LIMITED 61.1

QA LIMITED 58.1

A national average of score of 86.2 per cent for all colleges and providers helps readers put the scores into context.

Mr Garvey said: “An apprenticeship is a significant programme of development, ranging from level 2 to degree level which can last four or more years.

“I therefore believe that most individuals will want to choose a provider that has a high satisfaction rating; a place of study where they will be well-supported, valued and respected.

“These tables provide a clear comparison between those providers who are looking after their students and those who are not.

“I am delighted that WBTC is the leading local provider for learner satisfaction with a 94 per cent rating, which is well above the national average.

“This goes alongside WBTC’s number one status for apprenticeship achievements locally as well.

“In my mind it is no surprise that apprentice achievement and apprentice happiness go hand in hand.

“The reason for our success is that we work in partnership with some amazing employers to offer fantastic, enriching and transformative apprenticeship opportunities.”