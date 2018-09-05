Ascensia staff in 100km Ridgeway race

Newbury-based Ascensia Diabetes Care UK employees took part in the Dixons Carphone Race to the Stones last month, to raise money for leading diabetes charity Diabetes UK.

The Race to the Stones is a 100km race across the ancient Ridgeway path, which starts in Watlington, Oxfordshire, passes through the Chilterns and North Wessex Downs in Oxfordshire and Berkshire, before finishing at the 5,000-year-old stone circle in Avebury, Wiltshire.

The team’s fundraising target is £5,000 and Ascensia, which has offices in Albert Road, will be matching all donations with its own additional corporate contribution.

The money raised will help Diabetes UK in its mission to support people who have diabetes, prevent type 2 diabetes, make research breakthroughs and ultimately find a cure.

Ascensia Diabetes Care country head for UK and Ireland Ros Barker said: “By selecting the Dixons Carphone Race to the Stones, we did something that was truly challenging to show our solidarity for every person across the UK who has diabetes.

“All of our team of 23, two of whom have diabetes themselves, were really excited to participate in the Race to the Stones and raise money for this worthwhile charity.”

Donations to the Ascensia Diabetes Care team can be made at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/adcracetothestones