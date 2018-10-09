Protect your office from fire damage

Many people spend their days working in an office and probably don’t think twice about fire risks, although fire is among the worst culprits when it comes to causing damage in the workplace.

Specific fire safety measures must be considered when an office is being designed or refurbished.

A fire in a workplace can be absolutely detrimental to a business, wiping out stock, putting employees’ lives at risk and, in worst-case scenarios, can mean the end of a business.

Even with the help of insurance pay-outs, many businesses never fully recover from a major disaster in the workplace.

Whether your premises is a converted building or a purpose-built block, there are a number of things to consider:

Ensure your electrics are installed safely by an approved electrician with the correct qualifications. Your portable electrical items need to be PAT tested regularly to ensure they are safe to use.

Ensure you are using the correct materials in your build or refurbishment. Combustible or flammable materials should be used with extreme caution as they represent a dangerous hazard to your employees as well as your business.

Check that you are appropriately storing, handling and disposing of hazardous materials.

Lay out your office in an appropriate way. Fire regulations state that every person should have sufficient floor space surrounding them and an easy way to escape their area, and the building, in case of an emergency. It’s very important to make sure you get it right at the planning stage and ensure that the ‘flow’ of the office is not obstructed in any way.

Provide adequate fire safety systems to allow all employees to evacuate the building safely and with plenty of time in case of a fire. Fire doors should be placed in easily accessible areas, and fire alarms and extinguishing equipment should be available in all key areas such as kitchens and warehouses.

Signage should be clear and easy to see and should point out all fire exits within the building.

