Walker Crips’ Newbury office attracts £93m in its first year

Walker Crips’ Newbury office has achieved strong growth in its first year, attracting £93m in assets under management.

The office is headed by investment director Crispin Cripwell, who joined Walker Crips in April 2017 from Tilney Asset Management.

Mr Cripwell has more than 25 years experience managing investment portfolios for individuals, family trusts, charities and institutions.

The Newbury office, located in Woodspeen, was established to meet rising demand for bespoke investment management solutions in Newbury and across the South of England.

Mr Cripwell works for a broad range of clients, including entrepreneurial families, City professionals, lawyers, accountants, retirees and other groups with investable assets.

He said: “We’ve had a very successful first year in Newbury, with clients responding to the tailored investment solutions that Walker Crips is best known for.

“More and more people are waking up to the need for a flexible investment strategy that enables them to achieve important life goals, such as saving for a comfortable retirement or building a nest egg to help their children on to the property ladder.”