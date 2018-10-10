Pitmans launches business future-proofing campaign as region grows

NEIGHBOURING Reading is preparing itself for massive future growth due to Crossrail and the new Western Rail to Heathrow.

The unprecedented rise of Reading and the opportunities and limitations presented by development projects in the town will be debated at four roundtable discussions hosted by a law firm.

Pitmans is holding the events this month and November as part of its Reading. Future Proof for Business? campaign and is inviting executives of local companies and clients to discuss what doing business in Reading means to them.

The roundtables will cover four main topic areas:

Achieving sustainable growth – tomorrow (Thursday), 8.30am-10.15am, The Forbury Hotel, Reading.

Attracting and retaining talent – Tuesday, October 16, 8.30am-10.15am, Thames Valley Science Park, Shinfield.

Investing in commercial property – Tuesday, November 13, 4pm-6pm, The Forbury Hotel, Reading.

Developing infrastructure – Tuesday, November 20, 8.30am-10.15am, Thames Valley Science Park, Shinfield.

The aim is to debate how the developments are working for businesses, entrepreneurs and investors.

All the events, hosted in conjunction with the CBI, will feature guest speakers and will be chaired by key Pitmans representatives.

The findings from each of the roundtables will form a business report to be launched in March 2019.

Pitmans managing partner John Hutchinson said: “With the future arrival of Crossrail, high-tech offices and business parks being built and the new Western Rail to Heathrow in the pipeline, Reading is set to transform at an unprecedented rate.

“We understand the opportunities and limitations presented by the various developments taking place, which is why we want to help by launching this dynamic and enterprising campaign.

“These events and the final report next year will provide vital insight for businesses in terms of future-proofing their plans for the next decade and beyond.”

If you would like to attend any of the roundtables or would like any further information, visit www.pitmans.com/readingfuture or email Ted Fisher at tfisher@pitmans.com