Roc accelerates growth by buying Esteem Systems

Transformation services provider Roc Technologies has bought data centre, cloud and managed service specialist Esteem Systems.

The acquisition accelerates Roc’s strategy of becoming one of the UK’s leading providers of programme, process and platform services, and enhances both organisations’ ability to deliver performance acceleration for their customers through business and digital transformation.

The deal will extend the digital infrastructure and managed services capabilities of both organisations.

Roc, based at Wharf Street, Newbury, has built a growing reputation for delivering digital transformation in the public and private sector, with significant customer traction in the defence, justice, energy, police, higher education, airports, life sciences, pharmaceutical and legal sectors.

Roc’s technology platform portfolio includes secure enterprise communications, mobility, cloud services and managed services.

With a 30-year track-record, Esteem Systems brings a complementary portfolio in private cloud, data management, desktop and managed services, and has become a strategic infrastructure and services partner in public and private sector with significant traction in local government, retail, higher education, legal, health and energy.

The combined business will have projected 2019 revenues of £80m, EBITDA of nine per cent and rising, 350 employees, UK-wide sales and support coverage with offices in Newbury, London, Wetherby and Glasgow, and secure UK managed service centres in Newbury and Woking.

Roc Technologies chief executive Matt Franklin said: “I am delighted to be able to welcome Esteem Systems and our new colleagues into the Roc family.

“Our strategy at Roc is simple; to become the most valuable partner in our customers’ digital transformation strategy, and through that value-driven customer relationship, drive Roc’s growth and reputation in the market.

“Esteem brings recognised strength in private and public cloud solutions and services and a strong managed services portfolio.

“Together we can serve the intelligent infrastructure and cloud needs of our customers.

“Esteem has also built a significant managed services business, which when added to Roc’s managed services capabilities creates an incredibly strong annuity-driven business.

“Roc’s unique capabilities in programme management and business process transformation will deliver incremental value to Esteem’s customers, and together we create one of the most capable providers of business and IT transformation services in the UK.

“The coming together of Roc and Esteem Systems is 100 per cent complementary in portfolio, customers, industry focus, and geography, and I am absolutely thrilled that together we can extend new value to our joint customers and accelerate our next phase of growth through a truly differentiated customer offer.”

The deal will create and bring together the company’s technology vendor partners including Citrix, Dell/EMC, HPE Aruba, Microsoft, Nutanix, Oracle, Tibco, UK Cloud and Cisco.

In 2017, to support its long-term business plan, Roc received investment from BGF, one of the world’s leading growth capital investors.

Roc also acquired programme and project management specialists City Change Management.