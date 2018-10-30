Benyon backs British farmers

Newbury MP Richard Benyon joined the NFU in Westminster last month to show his support for agriculture on Back British Farming Day.

He collected a Back British Farming pin badge which he wore during the day, in recognition of the role farmers play in feeding the nation and caring for the countryside.

The pin badge was made from British wheat and wool to symbolise the importance of food and farming in Britain.

NFU South East regional director William White said: “It is more important than ever that politicians recognise the value of food and farming to the nation, which is worth over £110bn to the economy and employs 3.8 million people.

“Farming is an invaluable business sector within the region, putting quality food on our plates and maintaining the beautiful countryside we all enjoy.

“Agriculture is one of the sectors that will be most affected by Britain’s withdrawal from the EU.

“Therefore it is crucial that MPs not only show their support for our industry on Back British Farming Day but in their decision-making over the next few months during the passage of the Agriculture Bill, and beyond our departure from the EU.”