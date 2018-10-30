Gamma buys Dutch telecoms group

Newbury-based Gamma, a technology-based provider of communications services to the UK business market, has bought Dean One, a growing telecoms group based in the Netherlands.

Dean One is a business with many similar attributes to Gamma.

It is largely a channel-led business, focused on products that Gamma has strong knowledge of.

The market penetration and growth rates in sales of Cloud PBX in the Netherlands is similar to that in the UK, where Gamma, based in Kings Road West, has a track record in driving sustainable growth.

Gamma management have known the Dean One business for a number of years.

The board believes that Dean One’s growth can accelerate and that it can act as a focal point through which Gamma can broaden its geographic footprint in the medium term.

Gamma will also use the acquisition as an opportunity to take products which have been successful in the UK into new markets.

Gamma chief executive Andrew Taylor said: “We are really pleased to announce the acquisition of Dean One.

“It is an ideal way for us to expand into a new geography, opening up another growth opportunity for us.

“We have known the Dean One team for a number of years and see the business as a very good fit.

“We are really looking forward to working alongside the Dean One team as we continue to grow Gamma, leveraging our experience and resources, to capitalise on the opportunities ahead.”